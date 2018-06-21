Signing of first IPARD 2 agreements
Skopje, 21 June 2018 (MIA) - The first agreements of the IPARD 2 Programme will be signed at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy on Thursday.
Thirteen farmers will sign the agreements.
In addition, Minister Ljupco Nikolovski EU Delegation representative Virve Vimpari and Payment Agency director Nikolce Babovski will hold a press conference on IPARD 2. ik/08:30
