Ministry of Agriculture talking to local processing facilities to purchase tomato surplus

Skopje, 21 June 2018 (MIA) – The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy has been negotiating with local food processing facilities to purchase the national surplus of tomatoes.

The Ministry confirmed there were difficulties in placing tomatoes on the usual foreign markets due to the increasing supply from their local producers.

"The initial purchase price for tomatoes was MKD 25 to 30 per kg, and now it’s MKD 10 to 15 per kg. To help farmers, the Ministry has been negotiating to have domestic food processing facilities purchase the surplus of tomatoes," the Ministry said.

They are monitoring the production price of tomatoes through the Farm Accountancy Data Network (FADN) System, as well as the wholesale selling price through the Agricultural Market Information System. If the Ministry realizes the farmers are operating at a loss, the Ministry will introduce additional measures.

It has already contacted all consular offices and embassies, the Ministry said, to help ‘open new foreign markets for Macedonian agricultural products’. mr/17:07

