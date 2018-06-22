Launch of construction of expressway Rankovce - Kriva Palanka

Skopje, 22 June 2018 (MIA) - PM Zoran Zaev, Transport Minister Goran Sugareski, Agriculture Minister Ljupco Nikolovski and Director of Public Enterprise for State Roads Zoran Kitanov on Friday will attend launch of construction works of expressway Rankovce - Kriva Palanka.

The €78 million project involves the construction of a 26km, 12.5m wide road from Rankovce to Kriva Palanka including two lanes of 3.5m and two separate lanes for an emergency stop. It includes the construction of pavements, dividers, footpaths and the installation of street lights, signaling systems and billboards. Along the road there will be 22 bridges, 9 overpasses, 13 culverts and 2 interchanges. sk/10:16

