Construction of express road Rankovce-Kriva Palanka begins

Rankovce, 22 June 2018 (MIA) - The start of construction works on the 23km-long express road Rankovce-Kriva Palanka was launched on Friday, while its completion is projected in 2021.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco Nikolovski and public enterprise State Roads director Zoran Kitanov attended the launch of the works.

"The investment is estimated at approximately EUR 58 million, secured through a World Bank credit line. An additional lane will also be constructed at road section Kriva Palanka-Deve Bair border crossing at the beginning of 2019. We have secured EUR 270 million for the construction of road infrastructure in the length of about 800 km," said PM Zaev.

Works are also ongoing on motorway sections Skopje-Tetovo and Kicevo-Ohrid, along with the planning of section Kicevo-Gostivar.

"We are also planning the enlargement of motorway section Tetovo-Gostivar and reconstruction of Struga-Kjafasan road. The Rankovce-Kriva Palanka and Kriva Palanka-Deve Bair roads will encircle Corridor VIII and networking with the Black and Adriatic seas," added Zaev.

Macedonian construction companies Granit and Beton, as well as Italy's Tirrena Scavi are the Rankovce-Kriva Palanka road contractors. ik/16:28

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.