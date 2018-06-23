DURA Automotive Systems to open new facility in Macedonia

Skopje, 23 June 2018 (MIA) - Directorate for Technological Industrial Development Zones signed contract for long-term lease of construction land in Skopje Free Trade Zone 2 with AIM property company, which is to construct the facility for the needs of the US company DURA Automotive Systems.

DURA Automotive Systems is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of innovative solutions that drive the evolution of mobility.

The company announced that it will extend its global footprint by opening a manufacturing site in the Republic of Macedonia. The new location, in the Skopje Free Trade Zone, will provide state-of-the-art capabilities for the development and production of DURA lightweight offerings. The company anticipates a summer 2019 launch for the modern 16,000 m2 facility.

“When fully staffed, the new site will employ approximately 500 employees,” explained Dave Pettyes, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at DURA.

“This enables DURA to recruit candidates that will be provided with many opportunities to expand their skills, leverage their strengths, pursue their interests within our enterprise and be part of a collaborative global organization. We’ll be looking for dedicated, results-driven individuals to join DURA’s Republic of Macedonia team,” Pettyes said.

Initial product launches will include lightweight aluminum exterior trim and roof rail systems to support the needs of European OEM customers. Potential future capabilities under consideration for the site include prototyping, tool design and manufacture, and aluminum extrusions.

The Republic of Macedonia facility will be the 37th DURA location and its 16th in Europe, a market that represents half of the company’s global revenues.

“This new location is essential to support our growth in Europe. We have designed the facility with a high degree of vertical integration, incorporating state-of-the-art process technology to produce lightweight aluminum systems with extremely resilient painted and anodized finishes,” said Tyrone Jordan, DURA President and Chief Operating Officer.

Mike Beckett, Vice President of European Operations for DURA, noted that “The region has a technically capable workforce, good infrastructure and strong support for foreign investment. The outstanding cooperation we received from the Republic of Macedonia government allowed our operations team to move quickly to finalize this strategic addition to DURA’s network of operations.”

Founded in 1914, headquartered in Michigan, USA, DURA invests in five pillars of technological advancement including vehicle light weighting, design aesthetics, amalgamated mechatronics, advanced safety & advanced mobility, and the fusion of HMI’s with infotainment. DURA employs more than 9,400 people in 14 countries. The company markets complete systems and modules to leading automakers in the Americas, Asia and Europe. sk/14:11

