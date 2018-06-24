236 applications submitted at Fund for Innovations first call

Skopje, 24 June 2018 (MIA) - 236 applications from micro and small-sized enterprises (SMEs) for investment projects were submitted at the first public call for co-financed grants announced by the Fund for Innovations and Technology Development which lasted from April 27 to June 11.

By business sectors, most investment projects are from IT sphere (30 percent) followed by energy, technology, technology and engineering, trade and construction. By regions, over half of applications (about 60 percent) are from companies based in Skopje, and the rest are from other populated areas in Macedonia.

Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev and Director of the Director of the Fund for Innovations and Technology Development Jovan Despotovski at Sunday’s press briefing presented the initial data and emphasized that the number of applications exceeded their most optimistic expectations and that they will do their best to meet the demands of as many applicants as possible.

The total investment of the enterprises that applied is €52 million, of which €33 million are provided by the Fund (63%) and €19 million (37%) are their own investment, Angjusev said.

“We are happy that out of the 236 applications, 208 (88%) are in the area of innovation, which shows that Macedonia has young innovative people who have ideas, and the Government will always support them. It is important that from those who applied 83 enterprises or (35%) are micro companies and 115 or (49%) are small enterprises. These measures were intended for them, indicating that they were dimensioned according to the needs. The other applications are from medium and large enterprises,” Angjusev told Sunday.

Despotovski said that 92 percent of the funds that enterprises require to support investments are in the field of innovation development. This is important because through innovation, the economic growth will be further accelerated, he said.

He said that the amount of funds that enterprises demand for investments in the first call is 11 times higher than the funds they planned for this call, i.e. 3.5 times higher than the total budget for the Economic Growth Plan.

Contracts will be signed with accepted applications by mid-July after 200 experts complete evaluation phase and pre-selection phase. An independent and professional commission consisted of foreign experts will conduct the second selection phase. New public call for co-financed grants by the Fund for Innovations and Technology Development is to be announced in the autumn. sk/15:42

