Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 

Monday, June 25, 2018  1:04 PM

Gasoline prices drop, diesel remains unchanged

Skopje, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - Gasoline prices drop by MKD 1 while diesel remains unchanged as of Monday midnight, says the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The new price of EUROSUPER BS-95 is MKD 71 per liter, EUROSUPER BS-98 will cost MKD 73 per liter, EURODIESEL - MKD 63.5, while the price of extra light household fuel drops by MKD 0.5 and now stands at MKD 52 per liter.

The price of crude oil M-1 HC will also see a decrease and will be sold for MKD 33.695 per kg. ik/13:00

