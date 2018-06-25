Minister Mancevski puts forward formation of new regional cybersecurity academy

Sofia, 25 June 2018 (MIA) - The establishment of a new regional cybersecurity academy, based in Skopje, was proposed by Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski during a session dedicated to the official launch of the Digital Agenda for Western Balkans at the 2018 Digital Assembly, held in Sofia on June 25-26.

"This is something that has been discussed and it could boost the capacities of experts in all institutions, economies and governments in a bid to improve their efforts as regards cybersecurity," Minister Mancevski said.

It, he said, could address the issue involving professionals being recruited by the private sector through training programs and by motivating highly educated experts to work as civil servants.

After the session, Mancevski held talks with Mariya Gabriel, EU Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, who expressed support to the idea for the establishment of a regional cybersecurity academy.

The interlocutors discussed projects as part of the Digital Agenda for Western Balkans and the process on the formation of a Digital Coalition.

In his address at the 2018 Digital Assembly, Mancevski said that digitization, especially 5G technology, would change the way people live, 'perhaps more than electricity ever has.' "Therefore, we should offer complete coverage with broadband internet."

Macedonia, he stated, soon will adopt a new broadband connectivity strategy and the cybersecurity strategy will be passed ahead of the London Summit, whereas a new long-long term IT strategy will follow by October.

"We are mapping white zones, where we are prepared to invest in fiber optic infrastructure with money from our budget, but we also expect to receive funds from the European Commission. 5G technology could serve as a transformation instrument. We set up a working group to work on the development of 5G network in Macedonia that includes all horizontal and vertical sectors,," noted the Minister.

As regards cyber security, Minister Mancevski said that a model had been already drafted for assessment and a working group tasked with preparing a strategy and action plan on cyber security.

"The new cybersecurity strategy encompasses all NATO and EU directives on cyber security. The strategy has been received well at public debates and we are working on new action plan," he concluded. ba/18:24

