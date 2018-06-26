Brochure on collective protection of consumer rights

Skopje, 26 June 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian Organization of Consumers will promote Tuesday a brochure developed within a project on acquainting consumers with the collective protection of their rights and present findings over related policies in the field.

The activities are funded through project "Collective Redress in Consumer Protection in South East Europe", implemented by German association for international cooperation GIZ, Open Regional Fund for South East Europe - Legal Reform.

The goal is to stimulate joint action by all stakeholders in overcoming limitations in the efficient implementation of collective protection of consumer rights. ik/08:49

