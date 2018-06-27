Five IT companies present software solutions for passenger and freight transport licences distribution

Skopje, 27 June 2018 (MIA) - Five IT companies submitted proposals on the public call for new software solution for distribution of licences in passenger and freight transport. Following Wednesday’s presentation of proposals, the Commission consisted of several institutions will select the best proposal based on which the new tool will begin to be implemented in a period of nine months.

“Fund for Innovations and Technology Development that conducts the public call in cooperation with the Ministry of Transport and Communications has already provided the planned MKD 5 million for project support and created conditions for timely launch of new solution,” Fund for Innovations and Technology Development Director Jovan Despotovski said at today’s presentation.

Despotovski said that through the development and implementation of an innovative solution in this segment, access to public services in this sector will be facilitated and will contribute to increasing the efficiency of the work of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Transport Minister Goran Sugareski said that the new software “PristAPP transport” aims at providing more efficient, cheaper and more transparent solution in the process of issuing different types of licences and documents within the competence of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Software solution should cover all phases from e-application procedure in passenger transport lines, transport of goods, management of procedures for approval of decisions to issuing licences and permits, Sugareski said adding that the new solution will enable greater transparency and openness of the Transport Ministry.

The development of the new software should enable electronic data interchange between the institutions involved in the procedures and facilitate the access of the end users to the transport services.

“PristAPP transport” is the first application that Fund for Innovations and Technology Development develops as pilot project for introducing innovations in the public sector.

Public call of Fund for Innovations and Technology Development for funding projects was opened from May 18 to 20. sk/13:48

###

