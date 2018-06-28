New contract for subsidized flights to be signed in August

Skopje, 28 June 2018 (MIA) - The new contract on granting government’s subsidies for launch of new destinations from Macedonian airports should be signed in August 2018 with the best airlines at the public call which has been announced Thursday by the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The deadline for submission of applications in the public call is until July 27, when applications will be publicly opened and airline will be selected which will receive financial support of €5 million in the next three years.

Onetime financial support amounting to €40.000 for the implementation of every new destination from Skopje International Airport and Ohrid St. Paul the Apostle Airport will be granted. For every new departing passenger from Skopje International Airport, the airline will receive €9 or €7, while financial support per departing passenger from Ohrid Airport will amount €13 in the first year i.e. €12 and €11 during the second and third year.

The financial support shall be granted in compliance with the criteria that applicant should have transported at least 10 million passengers in the year 2017 and to have a profit of at least €25 million in the year 2017.

The financial support shall be granted to the applicant who will offer most destinations on which will operate from/to Skopje International Airport and Ohrid St. Paul the Apostle Airport, not served by scheduled air services in the last two IATA seasons from/to these two airports, Transport Minister Goran Sugareski said at Thursday’s press briefing.

He said that the entire procedure will be conducted on public and transparent manner and final goal is growth of air traffic and providing attractive destinations of citizens in accordance to the needs at acceptable price tickets.

Sugareski said that the all home and foreign airlines can submit applications at the public call, including the low-cost airline Wizz Air which received €9.5 million contracted state subsidies in the past six years. sk/13:52

