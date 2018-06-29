ERC to announce new electricity price

Skopje, 29 June 2018 (MIA) - The new electricity price will be unveiled following Friday's session of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

According to announcements, the new price will be slightly lower.

ERC has said that EVN power distribution company has asked for a price increase by nine percent, Macedonian Power Plants (ELEM) for a cut of 1.5 percent, while Electricity Transmission System Operator of Macedonia (MEPSO) has not filed a request for a change in prices. ik/08:54

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.