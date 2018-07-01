Irrigation systems neglected for years, says agriculture minister

Skopje, 1 July 2018 (MIA) - Irrigation systems have been neglected for years, resulting in a drop of agriculture production and lower quality. This year we will pay EUR 12 million for water supply accompanied by comprehensive reorganization, says Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco Nikolovski in Sunday's interview with Radio Free Europe.

"It is astonishing how much the irrigation systems have been neglected, without any investments by the state in construction and overhaul. We have promised to annually invest EUR 10 million in irrigation systems. This year, the Rural Development Programme has earmarked EUR 12 million for the water supply section," says Minister Nikolovski.

According to him, Vodostopanstvo enterprise is to be completely reorganized and transformed, since there are many problems in the field, which have led to drop in production and lower quality.

"A couple of days ago we presented the analysis over the effects of subsidies on agriculture development, demonstrating the deficiencies in the system. In fact, the analysis shows that our system is not compatible with the EU agriculture policies," underlines Nikolovski. ik/11:04

