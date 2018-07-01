МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Monday, July 02, 2018, 

Number of Internet users increases, Facebook unchanged: statistics

Sunday, July 01, 2018  11:34 AM

Number of Internet users increases, Facebook unchanged: statistics

Skopje, 1 July 2018 (MIA) - The number of Internet users in Macedonia is 1,58 million or 75.9 percent of the population, while those of Facebook amount to one million or 48 percent, shows website Internet World Stats.

Compared to last year, there is an increase of Internet users by 80,000, while those using Facebook remain unchanged.

In the region, 90.9 percent of Croats use the Internet, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina (80.7%) Slovenia (79.9%). Macedonia (75.9%), Serbia (72.2%), Greece (70.1%), Montenegro (69.9%) and Bulgaria (66.3%).

Across Europe, 704 million people use the Internet, while the number of those using Facebook has dropped by two million to 341 million compared to last year.

In global terms, there are 4,15 billion Internet users and 2,11 billion Facebook accounts. ik/11:32

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
10/23/2017 10:44:07 AM IWS: Over 1,5 million Macedonians use the Internet
10/31/2016 12:55:18 PM Three-quarters of households used the Internet in Q1
12/25/2015 10:39:49 AM Over 1.4 million Macedonians use Internet: statistics
10/30/2015 2:28:42 PM Nearly 70 percent of Macedonian households have Internet access: statistics
10/20/2015 2:42:57 PM Statistics Bureau: 93,5 percent of companies have broadband internet access
Top