Number of Internet users increases, Facebook unchanged: statistics

Skopje, 1 July 2018 (MIA) - The number of Internet users in Macedonia is 1,58 million or 75.9 percent of the population, while those of Facebook amount to one million or 48 percent, shows website Internet World Stats.

Compared to last year, there is an increase of Internet users by 80,000, while those using Facebook remain unchanged.

In the region, 90.9 percent of Croats use the Internet, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina (80.7%) Slovenia (79.9%). Macedonia (75.9%), Serbia (72.2%), Greece (70.1%), Montenegro (69.9%) and Bulgaria (66.3%).

Across Europe, 704 million people use the Internet, while the number of those using Facebook has dropped by two million to 341 million compared to last year.

In global terms, there are 4,15 billion Internet users and 2,11 billion Facebook accounts. ik/11:32

