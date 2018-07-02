МИА Лого
Fresh benefits for municipalities through Rural Development Programme

Monday, July 02, 2018  8:41 AM

Fresh benefits for municipalities through Rural Development Programme

Skopje, 2 July 2018 (MIA) - The Agency for Financial Support in Agriculture and Rural Development will present Monday fresh benefits for municipalities through the Rural Development Programme.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco Nikolovski and Agency director Nikolce Babovski will promote the new measures. ik/08:40

