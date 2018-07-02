Over 400 employed through Youth Guarantee programme

Skopje, 2 July 2018 (MIA) - In the first three months of pilot-programme "Youth Guarantee" in Skopje, Strumica and Gostivar, 419 persons have been employed, 196 are attending training courses, while 160 have started working as interns in companies.

"The interest for the Youth Guarantee is enormous, 1,532 persons have taken part thus far. These results exceed expectations and it is certain that the programme will enter full implementation following the pilot-stage," the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy said in a press release on Monday.

Youth Guarantee is a Government programme that enlarges the scope and engagement of young unemployed persons on the labor market. The objective of this measure, for which EUR 8,8 million have been earmarked in 2018, is for young people to stay in the country and work here.

Youth Guarantee is open to all young unemployed people up to the age of 29, who have already completed their education and are not registered in the Employment Service Agency. Applicants get quality offers for employment, further education or internship, thus successfully integrating the youth in the labor market and reducing brain-drain from the country.

Youth Guarantee is an active employment measure that has been implemented in EU member-states since 2012. Macedonia is the only non-member-state in the region introducing the instrument.

The Government follows European youth policies and opens opportunities for young people in Macedonia, reads the press release. ik/12:34

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.