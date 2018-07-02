Jugohrom: Operations halted until dedusting filters are installed

Skopje, 2 July 2018 (MIA) - Jugohrom Ferroalloys plant in Tetovo will not be reopened until dedusting equipment is installed, it was confirmed on Monday.

Speaking at a Q&A session in Parliament, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said the plant would launch operations once dedusting filters were installed.

"It's not a question of dilemma whether the plant will be reopened before filters are installed. Both the owners and the workers know this. They are affected the most by air pollution because they live in the region," stated Zaev.

Jugohrom, he added, is important for Macedonia's economy because it contributes to the GDP with 0.7%.

The plant was shut down in November 2016 after failing to install equipment to protect the environment from air pollution. ba/14:12

