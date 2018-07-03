Skopje, 3 July 2018 (MIA) - A public debate on draft law on debts write-off arising from services from utility operators, telephony, mobile and cable operators, irrigation and drainage of agricultural land will be held Tuesday in the Macedonian Parliament.

The debate is organised within the frames of the Parliament’s Finances and Budget Committee.

The draft law is supported by most of the parliamentary groups. It relates to the procedure, the conditions and the manner of writing off the interest rate and the date to which cases relate is determined June 2011. sk/12:04

###

