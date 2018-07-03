World Bank prepares new partnership strategy with Macedonia in agriculture sector

Skopje, 3 July 2018 (MIA) - The World Bank is starting to prepare new partnership strategy with the Republic of Macedonia in which agriculture is high on the list of priority sectors. This was the focus of Tuesday’s meeting between Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco Nikolovski and World Bank Country Manager for Macedonia Marco Mantovanelli.

After several years, the World Bank has appointed person in charge of agriculture sector in Skopje Office, which as of next week together with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy will work on analysis of the priorities which can be financially supported in the upcoming period. Silvia Mauri has been appointed person in charge of agriculture sector in World Bank Office in Skopje.

Nikolovski briefed World Bank officials on current and future reforms that will be implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy in land policy, utilization of funds from the IPARD Programme, capital investments in water resources infrastructure, transformation of forestry sector, tackling climate change and reform in the advisory system.

At the meeting special emphasis was put on creating conditions for organised contracted production, quality improvement and export standards for Macedonian agricultural and food products. The World Bank officials said that they have the expertise in this sector and the can provide funds for investments in purchasing and distribution centers.

Additionally, next week the World Bank will sign an agreement with the European Union to implement the functional analysis of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy from which future directions for systematic positioning of the ministry as institution should derive aimed at providing timely and quality services and information for the citizens. sk/13:28

