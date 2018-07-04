Closing event of EU-funded twinning project

Skopje, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - An event marking the completion of the EU-funded twinning project “Further development of competent authorities’ control systems to protect the human, animal and plant health” will be held Wednesday in Skopje.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management Ljupco Nikolovski, Director of the Food and Veterinary Agency Zoran Atanasov, Italian Ambassador Carlo Romeo, Head of Cooperation in EU Delegation Nicola Bertolini and Director General for Animal Health and veterinary medicinal products, Ministry of health of Italy Silvio Borrello are to address the event.

The EU-funded project was implemented by Food and Veterinary Agency, Phytosanitary Directorate, Seed and Seedling Directorate, State Agriculture Inspectorate and State Phytosanitary Laboratory. sk/09:35

