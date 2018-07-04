Angjusev and Mancevski attend 5. Western Balkans Summit in Vienna

Skopje, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev and Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski participate Wednesday at the Economy Ministers' Meeting held in Vienna within frameworks of activities of the fifth Western Balkans Summit.

Angjusev as well as EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn and other ministers in the regions are scheduled to address session focused on regional economic area, Government Press Service informs.

Mancevski will address the session titled “Collective approach toward digitalized Western Balkans” referring to Macedonia’s Government activities implemented in this direction.

The Western Balkans Summit in London will be the fifth to take place under the Berlin Process after Berlin (2014), Vienna (2015), Paris (2016) and Trieste (2017). The Berlin Process is a diplomatic initiative that Chancellor Merkel launched in 2014, and is supported by the UK, France, Austria and Italy.

This year the official part of the event will be held three days - Economy Ministers' Meeting is held today in Vienna, parallel sessions of the ministers of foreign and internal affairs are scheduled for July 9 and Heads of Government will meet on July 10 in London. sk/11:09

###

