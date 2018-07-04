Angjusev: No barriers in regional cooperation to enable stronger economic growth

Skopje, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - The Western Balkan countries must establish even stronger economic relations and to raise the level of cooperation, to mutually work to promote the region as favourable business destination thus attracting more new investments, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev said Wednesday at the Economy Ministers' Meeting held in Vienna within frameworks of activities of the fifth Western Balkans Summit.

Angjusev said that we should improve mutual economic cooperation in the region, mainly to cooperation with the EU countries, Government Press Service informs.

The Government is committed to promoting cooperation with all countries in the region and we believe that this approach will be beneficial for the citizens in our countries and the region in general, Angjusev said.

He said that the Government is working on projects that will improve the infrastructure and energy connectivity of the countries in the region, and to facilitate administrative procedures for economic cooperation between the countries.

“The works related to Corridor 10 have been completed to a great extent. In the upcoming period we will work to improve road and railway infrastructure of Corridor 8 for which Macedonia will receive financial assistance from the EU,” he said.

In regard to energy project, he underlined the initiative on establishment of joint electricity market with Bulgaria, construction of 400 kilowatt transmission line with Albania and gas pipeline with Greece, which should bring safety and competitiveness in energy supply.

Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski referred to the conclusions of the Western Balkans Digital Summit in Skopje saying that the Government and the Ministry of Information Society are finalizing the open data strategy, a draft version of the broadband strategy has been prepared, and for the first time we have such a cyber security document.

The conclusions of the Digital Summit also include the initiative to reduce roaming prices. The agreement between Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina for lower roaming prices is active, and I expect Albania and Kosovo to join this agreement soon, Mancevski underlined.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn also addressed the event made positive comments on the progress accomplished by the Republic of Macedonia in the past period and reaffirmed the decision of the European Commission that Macedonia and Albania will launch EU accession talks in 2019.

The Western Balkans Summit in London will be the fifth to take place under the Berlin Process after Berlin (2014), Vienna (2015), Paris (2016) and Trieste (2017). The Berlin Process is a diplomatic initiative that Chancellor Merkel launched in 2014, and is supported by the UK, France, Austria and Italy.

Following today’s Economy Ministers' Meeting in Vienna, parallel sessions of the ministers of foreign and internal affairs are scheduled for July 9 and Heads of Government will meet on July 10 in London. sk/14:17

