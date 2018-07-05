Study on improvement of business environment in handicraft sector
- Thursday, July 05, 2018 8:45 AM
Skopje, 5 July 2018 (MIA) - Study "From Regulatory Impact Assessment of Handicraft Law to Improvement of Business" will be held at the Skopje-based Faculty of Law on Thursday.
The EU-funded project is implemented by the Institute for Strategic Research and Education (ISIE). ik/08:44
