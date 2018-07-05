SEE2020 strategy results: Employment in Macedonia and the region show constant increase

Brussels, 5 July 2018 (MIA) - The employment in Macedonia shows a constant increase and is on a good path to meet the target set in South East Europe 2020 (SEE2020) growth strategy.

Macedonia is the second largest economy in the region by number of new jobs, 103,000 with the current performance at 71%.

This has been included in the implementation results of the region’s growth strategy, South East Europe 2020 (SEE2020), which were presented Thursday in Brussels at the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) meeting.

The RCC is organizing the 5th annual meeting the Governing Board of the RCC’s SEE 2020 Strategy, which is expected to adopt the Annual Report on Implementation (ARI) of the SEE 2020 Strategy, prepared by the RCC.

According to the results, trade growth in Macedonia has been impressive, with the economy almost doubling its trade over the past 7 years from 6,9 billion EUR to 12,5 billion EUR.

The economy in Macedonia among the leaders in the region with 71,062 of newly added highly qualified persons to the workforce.

The economy shows progress in reaching its GDP per capita target and it’s currently at 37%, moving from 34% from 2010 to 43% by 2020.

The Western Balkans has returned to the growth path, having added more than 600,000 jobs to its economies since 2010 and half million highly educated people to its workforce.

The region expanded its trade by additional EUR 33 billion and decreased its trade deficit from -23.1 to -19.7 percent of GDP over the past 7 years through strong export performance, signalling increasing competitiveness of its products and services on the international markets.

However, these developments, while encouraging, will not be sufficient to lift all boats and ensure faster convergence with the EU. Sustaining growth rates at the current levels would delay prosperity for the region’s citizens by decades, read the results of the region’s growth strategy.

The regional cooperation frameworks has been strengthened with several initiatives, including the emergence of the Berlin process, the Western Balkans Six Cooperation framework and the start of implementation of the Multi-Annual Plan for Regional Economic Area (MAR REA). The EU’s Enlargement Strategy released earlier this year provided a credible path for EU membership of the region.

The region’s progress in reaching 40% of average GDP per capita of EU 28 has been sluggish, with minimal movement towards the set target, and now is at 34%.

The progress on trade growth including both goods and services, has been markedly better with region advancing from 54,4 to 87,9 billion of EUR. With this pace the growth is expected to reach roughly 70% of the set target by 2020.

The 2020 target on balancing trade has already been achieved and exceeded from -23.1% in 2010 to -19,7% in 2017 through remarkable export performance, with close to double digit annual growth rates, as the 2020 target was to reduce the negative trade to -20.8%.

While in absolute terms intra-regional trade in goods has increased by roughly 1 billion EUR over the past 6 years, its shape in GDP has dropped by 1%.

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows have seen a modest increase, and are now at 5 billion EUR, with the trend seen so far indicating that the region might miss the FDI target (from EUR 3.6 billion to EUR 7.3 billion by 2020) unless more decisive reforms are implemented to improve the investment climate and the overall business environment.

SEE2020 target of increasing the number of highly qualifies persons in the workforce has been achieved by the region with half a million highly qualified persons added to the workforce between 2010 to 2016.

The employment in the region has expanded by more than 600,000 jobs in the past three years.

Finally, the performance on the government effectiveness has levelled out, and has been fairly stagnant for the past three years, with the current performance (on the scale 1 to 5) at 2,4 of the target. This indicates that new, fresh approaches in improving the efficiency of public administration and quality of public services are warranted.

The goal of the South East Europe (SEE) 2020 strategy of the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC), is to improve living conditions in the region and bring competitiveness and development back in focus, closely following the vision of the EU strategy Europe 2020.

It stresses out the shared vision of the SEE economies to open up to 1 million new jobs by 2020, by enabling employment growth from 39% to 44%, increase of total regional trade turnover by more than double from 94 to 210 billion euro, the rise of the region’s GDP per capita from current 36% to 44% of the EU average, and the addition of 300,000 highly qualified people to the workforce.

RCC will reveal the results of its 4th edition of the public and business opinion survey – Balkan Barometer 2018 on 6 July also in Brussels. sk/12:34

