FinHackathon: Young people to develop budget app for Finance Ministry

Skopje, 5 July 2018 (MIA) - More than 70 young people this coming weekend in the Ministry of Finance will be developing an application to help the ministry make the national budget more available and transparent to the public.

It is the first 'FinHackathon' of its kind, which the Finance Ministry hopes will turn into an annual event. It is organized by the Ministry in cooperation with the Fund for Innovations and Technology Development. The best application will be awarded MKD 1.5 million.

"The best ideas come from the people. In this case, the citizens will develop an application, video and a game intended to explain public finances to the citizens. We will use their knowledge for the budget to become more comprehensible and more available for everyone," Minister of Finance Dragan Tevdovski said adding a lot of participants applied to take part in the hackathon.

The app, video and game, to be designed Friday through Sunday, will feature state revenues and expenditures, how they are collected and spent in a manner comprehensible for the citizens.

73 competitors, divided into groups of three to six people including programmers, graphic designers, economists and software developers, will take part in the FinHackathon. A jury, made up of Minister of Finance Dragan Tevdovski, the Fund's head Jovan Despotovski and experts, will pick the winner on Sunday.

The Finance Ministry is the first institution that organizes such an event in Macedonia. The winning app will be designed especially for the ministry, but the plan is to also offer it to other countries in the region. ba/14:43

