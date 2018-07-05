Gligorov: Cooperation with large companies – possibility for Macedonia’s economic progress

Brussels, 5 July 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia is a small economy and in order to prosper it should have access to foreign markets and cooperate with large companies, prominent Macedonian economist Vladimir Gligorov says in an interview with MIA.

‘On the other hand Macedonia is a landlocked country and its neighbors are not Sweden and Norway, but Serbia, Albania, Greece and Bulgaria. Greece has been plunged in a serious crisis for the last ten years. From this point of view the country should determine how it will establish cooperation with more-developed European states,’ Gligorov says.

In this respect Gligorov also underlines the significance of investing in education, high-skilled labor force.

Tomorrow in Brussels, the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) will reveal the results of its 4th edition of the public and business opinion survey – Balkan Barometer - an annual opinion survey commissioned by the RCC and conducted by GfK, collecting and analysing data from region's citizens and businesses across a variety of thematic areas such as employment, trade, investments, corruption, etc.

Gligorov notifies that the 2018 survey finds that businessmen are more optimistic than citizens about the economic indicators.

Gligorov, son of first Macedonia’s President Kiro Gligorov, is professor at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies. lk/16:37

