Business journalists from 16 Turkish media visit Macedonia
- Friday, July 06, 2018 8:34 AM
Skopje, 6 July 2018 (MIA) - Business journalists from 16 renowned Turkish media are paying a visit to Macedonia towards getting first-hand information about the country's economy and development plans.
On Friday, the Macedonia-Turkey Chamber of Commerce (MATTO) organizes a meeting of the Turkish journalists with Turkish companies operating in Macedonia.
Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi, Minister for Foreign Investments Adnan Kjahil, Turkish Ambassador Tulin Erkal Kara and MATTO members are set to address the event.
"The objective of the journalists is to animate the Turkish business community in seeing Macedonia as a promising economic partner. Taking into account the country's geostrategic position, Euro-Atlantic perspective and reforms, its performances could increase, thus becoming a regional hub," says MATTO. ik/08:33
