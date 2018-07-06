Turkish companies should pick Macedonia to invest

Skopje, 6 July 2018 (MIA) - All Turkish investors planning to invest abroad, they should do that in Macedonia first. The country in central Balkans is a gateway to the European market of 500 inhabitants and is yet to become even more attractive for investors as its EU and NATO perspective is opening up.

This was pointed out to business journalists from some of Turkey's leading media at an event Friday in Skopje organized by the Macedonia-Turkey Chamber of Commerce (MATTO).

Ajdovan Ademoski, MATTO's head, urged the politicians to translate the 'terrific' relations between the two countries into the economy. The objective is the trading of goods - estimated at $400 million - to reach one billion.

"Macedonia is the right destination for Turkish investors. EU and NATO perspective are ahead, which are deemed important for security and safety for investing. The country also offers excellent opportunities for investing, especially in free economic zones where corporation, personal tax and tax for equipment, including VAT, is zero percent," Minister for Investments Adnan Kahil stated adding that as a result production in Macedonia was down by 30% compared to other countries.

Though small, the country is making great strides, according to Kreshnik Bekteshi. "After several years, Macedonia has become a stable country in which investors can come to implement their projects. For a year, we have been working on a new program to attract investments and we have created the Economic Growth Plan, which foresees equal opportunities both for domestic and foreign companies," stressed the Minister of Economy.

Of eleven companies operating in the free economic zones, five are Turkish investments. Out of the total number of foreign investments in Macedonia, 1.8 billion dollars has been generated by Turkish companies. Some of them include, TAV, Cevahir Holding, Sutas, etc.

The business journalists from Turkey will be staying in Macedonia from July 5 until July 8. During their visit, organized by MATTO, they will learn about the economic conditions and potentials of Macedonia and report about their experience in Turkey. ba/13:32

