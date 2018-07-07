Bulgaria’s PM Borissov: ‘16+1’ initiative aims to strengthen Europe

Sofia, 7 July 2018 (MIA) – The China-CEEC Summit aims to strengthen Europe and enable less developed EU members to catch up the more developed ones, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said Saturday at the opening of 7th Summit of Heads of Government of Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) and China.

‘With extra funding from China we can complete joint connectivity projects which are currently not on the EU agenda,’ Borissov said, notifying the huge potential for development of the Western Balkans.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang reiterated that the 16+1 forum ‘does not aim to divide Europe but to create new possibilities for development.

‘The process of cooperation should be transparent, with open bidding procedures and fair terms, so that China can participate in the projects that are implemented in the region,’ said Li.

He added that relations between the CEE countries and China made huge progress even in the conditions of the slow recovery of the global economy, and therefore Beijing would like to encourage new channels for collective funding of projects under the 16+1 initiative.

The Chinese PM said that the CEEC-China cooperation would be expanding against the background of the globalization of the economy.

‘Opening of China's market to investors and goods that satisfy the needs of Chinese consumers is key. We'll decrease trade tariffs and we'll take advantage of the conditions for economic growth,’ Li said.

Besides China, the 16 countries that participate in the summit include EU members Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia, as well as non-EU states Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia.

Within the framework of the summit China and CEE countries will sign 18 documents for cooperation, including a joint declaration for promoting e-trade cooperation and a cooperation programme in 2018-2020 of the China-CEEC Interbank Association. lk/15:15

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.