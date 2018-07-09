Signing of contracts on regional development projects in 2018
- Monday, July 09, 2018 10:14 AM
Skopje, 9 July 2018 (MIA) - Contracts on implementation of regional development projects in 2018 will be signed Monday in the government.
Financial framework of projects amounts MKD 279.333.631 and users of the funds are centres for development of planning regions and the municipalities.
Minister of Local Self-Government Suhejl Fazliu is to open the event. sk/10:12
