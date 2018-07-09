FinHackathon winners expected to produce final products: minister

Skopje, 9 July 2018 (MIA) - By this coming autumn, the citizens will get a final product - web application, video and multimedia game for the Citizens' Budget of the winning solutions from this weekend's FinHackathon.

After naming the winners, Minister of Finance Dragan Tevdovski said he expected them to produce a final product designed to offer a simpler version of the state budget and public finances for the citizens.

Both the citizens and participants will feel the benefits from the FinHackathon, according to Tevdovski. "The citizens through the participants' perspective will be provided with tools to have better access and better control over public finances," he said adding the winners were awarded with MKD 1.5 million in prize money in addition to getting a chance to start their own businesses.

"These young and talented people worked for 48 hours straight at the Ministry of Finance. We are proud of having welcomed people who are capable in a very short time, over one weekend, to create new and innovative products. They are yet to be upgraded to become final products," Minister Tevdovski said.

Two teams were named winners of the competition. A three-member team created the best video and multimedia game, whereas a 6-member team designed the best app.

The FinHackathon was organized by the Ministry of Finance and the Fund for Innovations and Technology Development. It was the first 'FinHackathon' of its kind. ba/13:46

