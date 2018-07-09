Agreements on regional development projects signed
Skopje, 9 July 2018 (MIA) - Agreement on realization of 98 projects for development of planning regions, villages and areas with specific needs were signed on Monday.
Minister of Local Self-Government Suhejl Fazliu said the Government has increased this year's funds for equal regional development by more than fifty percent.
"EUR 4,5 million will be invested in projects put forward by municipalities and planning regions, based on their priorities. These are mainly infrastructure projects or project documents, for the purpose of securing additional funds from donors or the EU IPA programme," said Minister Fazliu.
MKD 196 million (EUR 3,18 million) have been earmarked for projects for development of planning regions, MKD 56 million (EUR 910,000) for development of areas with specific needs, and MKD 28 million (EUR 455,000) for rural development projects. ik/16:01
