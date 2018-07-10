Macedonia is Agra fair partner country
- Tuesday, July 10, 2018 8:56 AM
Skopje, 10 July 2018 (MIA) - This year Macedonia will be partner country of the 56th international Fair of Agriculture and Food – Agra, which is traditionally held August 25-30 in Gornja Radgona, Slovenia.
On this occasion Agriculture Minister Ljupco Nikolovski will announce the details at Tuesday’s press briefing, which will also be attended by Slovenian Ambassador Milan Jazbec, project manager at Pomurski Sejem Boris Nikolas Erjavec and executive director at Pomurski Sejem Mateja Jaklic.
Slovenian Deputy PM and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Dejan Zidan handed over the invitation to Nikolovski last year to partner Slovenia in the organization of Agra Fair 2018.
With more than 1,700 exhibitors from 30 countries Agra is one of the biggest fairs for food and agriculture in Central and Eastern Europe. Macedonia presented the potentials of the organic agriculture sector at last year’s fair. sk/08:55
