FAO, Macedonia to sign framework programme 2018-2020

Skopje, 11 July 2018 (MIA) - A framework programme of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) for Macedonia 2018-2020 and the first project within the Green Climate Fund (GCF) Readiness Programme will be signed in the Government on Wednesday.

The Readiness Programme aims to build capacity in developing countries to access GCF funding to implement country-led national climate adaptation and mitigation plans. The overall aim is for countries to be equipped to fulfill their commitments under the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global temperature rise by 2 degrees, and to support them in adapting their agriculture and food security systems to the effects of climate change.

Vice Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco Nikolovski, and FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia, Vladimir Olegovich Rakhmanin are set to sign the agreements. ik/08:48

