FAO, Macedonia to sign framework programme 2018-2020
- Wednesday, July 11, 2018 8:50 AM
Skopje, 11 July 2018 (MIA) - A framework programme of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) for Macedonia 2018-2020 and the first project within the Green Climate Fund (GCF) Readiness Programme will be signed in the Government on Wednesday.
The Readiness Programme aims to build capacity in developing countries to access GCF funding to implement country-led national climate adaptation and mitigation plans. The overall aim is for countries to be equipped to fulfill their commitments under the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global temperature rise by 2 degrees, and to support them in adapting their agriculture and food security systems to the effects of climate change.
Vice Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco Nikolovski, and FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia, Vladimir Olegovich Rakhmanin are set to sign the agreements. ik/08:48
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:13 PM | Secretary General Stoltenberg officially hands over NATO membership invitation to Macedonian PM Zaev
Macedonia’s accession to NATO will contribute to strengthening the stability and security of the Wes...
- 3:24 PM | Opposition VMRO-DPMNE MPs set to vote in favor of Declaration on Macedonia’s NATO membership
The opposition VMRO-DPMNE MPs will vote in favor of a declaration on supporting Macedonia’s NATO mem...
- 2:46 PM | Ahmeti: Our dream Macedonia to join NATO comes true
I am very pleased to extend my greetings to all citizens in the Republic of Macedonia for receiving ...
- 2:41 PM | Greece's Katrougkalos: Name deal expected to produce economic benefits
The Prespa (name) agreement is beneficial for both countries and it can produce economic benefits wi...
- 2:36 PM | Arts colony brings together Macedonian and Greek artists
That art can unite people was proven once again, this time by six Macedonian and five Greek artists ...