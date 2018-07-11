FAO, Macedonia sign three-year cooperation agreement

Skopje, 11 July 2018 (MIA) - Increased competitiveness of the agriculture sector, improvement of life in rural areas, sustainable management of natural resources and climate change are in the focus of a three-year cooperation agreement between the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Macedonia.

The framework programme for period 2018-2020 reflects the needs for support of Macedonian agriculture, addresses the challenges of rural communities, limited investments in agriculture infrastructure, ageing of population, difficult market access of farmers, limited knowledge on sustainable agriculture practices, land degradation and lack of opportunities for diversification of revenues.

"Macedonian farmers are not properly organized, land is fragmented, while the pressure of international trade is enormous. The country must create a strategy for long-term development of agriculture," said Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco Nikolovski at the programme signing event.

FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia, Vladimir Olegovich Rakhmanin said the agreement's priority areas are in line with the National Agriculture Strategy 2014-2020, towards supporting the country in harmonizing the sector with EU requirements.

Vice Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev, who is the national coordinator for the Green Climate Fund (GCF), highlighted the need for drafting a strategy and coordination among institutions for more efficient management of climate change effects.

"Macedonia will be frequently hit by climate change events, which affect agriculture, environment, energy, industry, transport etc. The Green Climate Fund is a source of funds but also knowledge on how to manage this challenge," said Angjusev after signing the first project within the GCF Readiness Programme.

The Readiness Programme aims to build capacity in developing countries to access GCF funding to implement country-led national climate adaptation and mitigation plans. The overall aim is for countries to be equipped to fulfill their commitments under the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global temperature rise by 2 degrees, and to support them in adapting their agriculture and food security systems to the effects of climate change. ik/13:35

