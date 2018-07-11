Angjusev: Jugohrom will not reopen until it meets environmental standards

Skopje, 11 July 2018 (MIA) - Environmental movement “Eco-Guerilla” or any other organisation cannot say whether a company will work or not. No one can be above the state institutions. The Government’s position is clear, Jugohrom Ferroalloys plant will not reopen if it does not meet the requited environmental standards, said Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev on Wednesday.

Angjusev told reporters that Jugohrom started the installment of the filters and the entire process should be completed by October or November this year. The plant in line with financial plan must provide €1 million, and then the Government will provide additional €1.5 million loan from the Macedonian Bank for Development Promotion thus wrapping up the entire process.

“It is agreed Jugohrom to install filters. The owner of the company faced with financial difficulties in implementing the project. We have reviewed the situation and concluded that according to feasibility study the plant can work, especially taking into account current metal prices at stock markets. The plant can work profitably, said Angjushev.

Jugohrom was late in implementing the project, but it is a privately-owned plant and the Government cannot interfere in its work, but encourages the investor.

“If Jugohrom meets environmental standards that are in the interest of the state, and above all in the interest of the employees and residents of that region, then the plant will be restarted,” Angjusev pointed out. sk/14:14

###

