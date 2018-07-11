EUR 4,6 million Swiss grant for public utility infrastructure in Gostivar

Skopje, 11 July 2018 (MIA) - Gostivar municipality has received a grant in the amount of EUR 4,6 million from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) for enhancement of the local water supply and sewerage infrastructure.

Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski, Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski, public utility enterprise Komunalec-Gostivar director Isak Limani, and KfW bank representative Rene Eschemann signed the grant agreement in Skopje on Wednesday.

The KfW bank is the administrator of the grant funds.

The total amount invested in enhancement of the Gostivar public utility infrastructure is EUR 7,2 million, aimed at reducing water losses, procurement of new tanks and pipelines, as well as network improvements, the Finance Ministry said in a press release.

Gostivar will also receive a KfW grant in the amount of EUR 250,000 and a Government loan of EUR 1,7 million. In addition, the municipality will invest EUR 682,000 of own funds in the project.

The KfW bank will allocate grant funds for public utility projects to Radovis and Kavadarci municipalities in the coming period, reads the press release. ik/13:52

