Number of foreign tourists up 11.2 percent in May: statistics

Skopje, 12 July 2018 (MIA) - The number of domestic tourists in May, compared to the same month in 2017, increased by 1.2 percent, while the number of foreign tourists rose by 11.2 percent, says the State Statistical Office.

The number of tourists in May was 104,034 and the number of nights spent by tourists was 211,234.

The number of tourists increased by 8% and the number of nights spent increased by 5.6%.

The number of nights spent by domestic tourists decreased by 4.8%, whereas the number of nights spent by foreign tourists increased by 12.4%.

In period January-May, compared to the same period in 2017, the number of tourists increased by 15.1%: the number of domestic tourists increased by 7.8%, while that of foreign tourists increased by 19.0%.

In the same period, the number of nights spent increased by 13.6%: the number of nights spent by domestic tourists increased by 5.4%, while those by foreign tourists increased by 19.1%.

