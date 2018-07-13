Presentation of grant winners supported within Government’s Economic Growth Plan

Skopje, 13 July 2018 (MIA) - The representatives of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) that applied at the public call of the Fund for Innovations and Technology Development will be presented Friday with co-financing grants, by which the implementation of measures of the third pillar of Government’s Economic Growth Plan started.

A total of €10.5 million are to be allocated by year-end to co-finance four measures.

The first measure is intended to fast-growing companies and "gazelles" to which MKD 10 million are offered, or 30 percent of the total invested funds for procurement of new equipment and financing the development of new technology, and enterprises should have up to 250 employees and to have minimum annual income of MKD 3 million.

The second measure refers to micro enterprises (up to 5 employees) and annual income of up to MKD 3 million to which MKD 5 million are offered or 30 percent for procurement of technologies and construction of halls.

The third measure is designed to enterprises which have Macedonian citizen as dominant owner, ensuring funding of up to MKD 20 million or 70 percent of total amount of invested funds for investment development and marketing, while the fourth measure is aimed to support young people up to 29 years ensuring MKD 1 million for training abroad.

PM Zoran Zaev, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev and Fund for Innovations and Technology Development Director Jovan Despotovski are to present grant winners. sk/09:17

