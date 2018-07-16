DURA Automotive Systems kicks off construction of facility in Macedonia

Skopje, 16 July 2018 (MIA) - US company DURA Automotive Systems is to start Monday the construction of manufacturing site in the Skopje Free Trade Zone 2.

The company announced to extend its global footprint by opening a manufacturing site in Macedonia. The new location will provide state-of-the-art capabilities for the development and production of DURA lightweight offerings. The company anticipates a summer 2019 launch for the modern 16,000 m2 facility. The new site will employ approximately 500 employees.

Initial product launches will include lightweight aluminum exterior trim and roof rail systems to support the needs of European OEM customers.

PM Zoran Zaev, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev, Economy Minister Kresnik Bektesi and Aleksandar Mladenovski, CEO of the Free Zones Authority are to address cornerstone laying ceremony.

The Republic of Macedonia facility will be the 37th DURA location and its 16th in Europe, a market that represents half of the company’s global revenues.

Founded in 1914, headquartered in Michigan, USA, DURA invests in five pillars of technological advancement including vehicle light weighting, design aesthetics, amalgamated mechatronics, advanced safety & advanced mobility, and the fusion of HMI’s with infotainment. DURA employs more than 9,400 people in 14 countries. The company markets complete systems and modules to leading automakers in the Americas, Asia and Europe. sk/10:34

###

