Judge confirms Feni Industries reorganization plan
- Monday, July 16, 2018 12:40 PM
Skopje, 16 July 2018 (MIA) - Judge Valentina Gjorgjievska has confirmed the July 4 decision of the assembly of creditors over the reorganization plan of Feni Industries, thus ending the nine-month bankruptcy proceedings of the Kavadarci-based ferro-nickel plant.
The plan, submitted by GSOL/Euronickel, includes large investments in the coming years.
"The reorganization will increase production capacities, new jobs, restarting of the second production line, market expansion and rising exports. The reorganization plan will affect the entire region of Kavadarci but also the Macedonian economy in general. Besides providing regular salaries for 800 employees, Feni is cooperating with approximately 200 companies in the area, whereas the pool of suppliers exceeds 1,000," said the company.
GSOL/Euronickel has invested more than EUR 80 million in Feni thus far.
The plant had debts in the amount of EUR 67 million and more than 250 creditors. GSOL has paid off Feni's debts, becoming its largest creditor. Following the decision of the assembly of creditors and the court, GSOL is now Feni's owner. ik/12:39
