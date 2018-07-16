DURA Automotive Systems launches construction of plant in Macedonia

Skopje, 16 July 2018 (MIA) - Cornerstone laying ceremony of the new initial investment worth €18 million for the construction of manufacturing site in the Skopje Free Trade Zone 2 of the US company DURA Automotive Systems was held Monday.

The company anticipates a summer 2019 launch for the modern 16,000 m2 facility. The new site will employ approximately 500 employees and to invest €38 million in ten years.

Initial product launches will include lightweight aluminum exterior trim and roof rail systems to support the needs of European original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Mike Beckett, Vice President of European Operations for DURA, noted that the selection of Macedonia to be location of their manifesting site is capable workforce, strong support, outstanding cooperation we received from Macedonian government as well as good infrastructure.

Presenting the DURA’s operations, Beckett underlined that out of several technology centres in South and North America and Europe, DURA markets complete systems and modules to leading to leading automakers in the Americas, Asia and Europe as Audi, Volkswagen…

According to PM Zoran Zaev, the start of construction of DURA’s plant shows that Macedonia is seriously positioning as stable and long-term destination for investors.

The recent invitation for NATO membership, launch of EU negotiation talks will result in even bigger trust and new investors, Zaev said, noting that NATO membership will provide security for investments and their increase in Macedonia similar to other countries as Bulgaria and Estonia where total share of investments of 7% in GDP increased to 19.8% i.e. 13.5% after their joining in NATO.

Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev said that DURA is the ninth US investment in the country that provides 9.500 jobs, adding that DURA’s investment in Macedonia is a proof that government has transparent and competitive policy for the investors.

The Republic of Macedonia facility will be the 37th DURA location and its 16th in Europe, a market that represents half of the company’s global revenues.

Founded in 1914, headquartered in Michigan, USA, DURA invests in five pillars of technological advancement including vehicle light weighting, design aesthetics, amalgamated mechatronics, advanced safety & advanced mobility, and the fusion of HMI’s with infotainment. DURA employs more than 9,400 people in 14 countries. sk/13:43



