MRT budget to increase by EUR 3 million in 2018
- Monday, July 16, 2018 1:08 PM
Skopje, 16 July 2018 (MIA) - The Parliament's Committee on Transport and Communications endorsed Monday the draft-budget review of the Macedonian Radio Television (MRT), thus increasing its funding by EUR 3 million in 2018.
MPs of the ruling majority said the review is based on the initial projection for 2018, adding that a portion of the funds are intended for servicing of old debts.
Although supporting the review, opposition MPs warned that MRT would face financial difficulties after the broadcasting fee was annulled.
The MRT draft-budget review is set for discussion at a plenary session of the Parliament. ik/13:07
