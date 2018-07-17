Economic situation more satisfactory, say company managers

Skopje, 17 July 2018 (MIA) - Managers of business entities have assessed that the confidence indicator in manufacturing industry in June is 0.3 percentage points higher compared to the previous month, standing at 19.8 percentage points, and 2.4 percentage points higher compared to June 2017, says the State Statistical Office.

The situation with the current volume of production orders in June is more favourable compared to the previous month, the expectations for the production volume for the next three months are also more favourable and the stocks of finished goods have increased compared to May.

The estimation of the economic situation is more satisfactory compared to the previous month, as well as compared to June 2017. The number of employees is expected to increase.

The average capacity utilization level of the business entities in June increased to 67.8% of normal utilization.

The factors that had the greatest influence on limiting the production volume in June were: shortage of skilled labour with 22.7%, insufficient domestic demand with 18.7%, insufficient foreign demand with 17.5%, and uncertainty of the economic environment with 10.4%. ik/08:58

