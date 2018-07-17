Macedonia follows international standards in preventing tax evasion

Skopje, 17 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia follows international standards and trends in preventing tax evasion, said Deputy Finance Minister Shiret Elezi at conference on improvement of international cooperation in the fight against tax evasion, which takes place in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Deputy Minister Elezi said the country would implement the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) standards by the end of 2019, the Finance Ministry said in a press release.

"These standards focus on reducing the options for tax evasion by transferring profits to the so-called tax havens. Macedonia is also cooperating with the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes," said Elezi.

In this regard, Macedonia is also using the agreements for elimination of double taxation it has concluded with 48 countries.

The Tbilisi forum brings together representatives from 20 countries, the European Commission, the World Bank, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). ik/11:20

