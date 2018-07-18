Macedonia, Kosovo to jointly apply for cross-border projects on tourism development

Skopje, 18 July 2018 (MIA) - Bordering regions in Macedonia and Kosovo will jointly apply for European funds for tourism development, agreed Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi and Kosovo Minister of Regional Development Rasim Demiri on Wednesday.

"We shared experiences and the way in which Macedonia implements the equal regional development concept. We agreed on joint application for EU funds by bordering regions, towards creating new jobs and attracting tourists, especially in the regions of Shar Mountain and Brezovica, Lipkovi and Gnjilane," said Minister Bekteshi after the meeting.

Minister Demiri stressed the construction of the motorway leading to the Macedonian border demonstrates that Kosovo wants cooperation at all levels.

"Every experience coming from Macedonia is useful for us. We will establish working groups that will focus on European projects funded through IPA in the tourism field. I hope a memorandum of cooperation will be signed soon," added Demiri. ik/14:00

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.