Macedonia could use Estonian experiences in digitization
- Thursday, July 19, 2018 9:30 AM
Skopje, 19 July 2018 (MIA) - Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski, who is taking part at an international conference on open government partnership ion Tbilisi, Georgia, met with Estonian Minister of Public Administration Janek Maggi.
The meeting focused on Estonia's digitization process and the positive experiences that could be transferred to Macedonia. In this context, interlocutors referred to the possibility of signing a cooperation memorandum, Mancevski's Office said in a press release.
Mancevski said Estonia's expertise could serve as a model for realization of Macedonia's digitization objectives, adding that cooperation among ICT companies in both countries, investments in innovation projects and startups in Macedonia is open, with the ministry and government working on the country being the next ICT destination in Europe. ik/09:28
