Macedonia signs OECD Convention
- Thursday, July 19, 2018 10:36 AM
Skopje, 19 July 2018 (MIA) - Republic of Macedonia has signed the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Council of Europe.
More than 120 countries have signed the Convention, which enables cooperation through information exchange, tax collection, joint tax controls etc.
"The Convention is a global instrument for cooperation among countries and the most comprehensive multilateral convention for information exchange and cooperation on tax matters. In regional terms, the convention has been signed by Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia," the Finance Ministry said in a press release. ik/10:35
