Friday, July 20, 2018, 

Average net salary up 7.1 percent in May: statistics

Friday, July 20, 2018  12:44 PM

Skopje, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - The average monthly net wage paid per employee in May, compared to the same month in 2017, was higher by 7.1 percent, amounting to MKD 24,509 (EUR 398).

This increase results from the higher average monthly net wage paid per employee in sectors: Accommodation and food service activities (23.1%), Financial and insurance activities (17.4%) and Information and communication (15.3%).

An increase in the average monthly net wage paid per employee compared to the previous month was recorded in sectors: Financial and insurance activities (19.2%), Accommodation and food service activities (13.9%) and Manufacturing (3.1%). ik/12:43

