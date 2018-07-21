Fitch affirms Macedonia at 'BB' with positive outlook

Skopje, 21 July 2018 (MIA) - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Macedonia's long-term foreign and local-currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB' with positive outlook.

Macedonia's ratings are supported by a track record of coherent macroeconomic and financial policy, which underpins its longstanding exchange rate peg to the euro. The Positive Outlook reflects a more stable political environment that has increased economic confidence, realigned policy direction towards EU accession, and strengthened international relations, Fitch Ratings report reads.

The coalition government led by the Social Democrats (SDSM) has made credible progress acting on policy commitments since assuming office in June 2017. Urgent initiatives set out under its "3-6-9" reform plan, addressing issues in transparency and independence of public institutions, have largely been implemented. Fiscal transparency has also improved. In addition, initial steps have been undertaken to enhance the business environment for SMEs, reads the report.

Steadfast progress has been made regarding the long-standing name issue with Greece after both countries' governments signed an agreement on a solution to the name dispute and the establishment of a strategic partnership on 17 June 2018. Following a second round vote held by the Macedonian parliament to ratify the agreement, overturning President Gjorge Ivanov's veto, Greece formally endorsed its support for Macedonia's accession to EU and NATO membership. Consequently, the EU Council has now agreed to set out a path for opening accession negotiations in June 2019, while NATO has formally invited Macedonia to become its 30th member on the conditionality the name dispute is successfully resolved.

A successful resolution to the name dispute will require a change in Macedonia's constitution, for which a referendum is planned to be held later this year. In Fitch's opinion, results of the referendum pose an uncertain political outlook.

Fitch's latest baseline is for GDP growth of 2.7% in 2018, 3.1% in 2019 and 3.5% in 2020. A weak 1Q outturn has meant a downward revision to our previous 2018 forecast of 3.1%. However, an environment of continued political stability and gradual recovery in investment will increase medium-term growth.

Macedonia's fiscal finances remain broadly in line with the current 'BB' category median. For 2018, Fitch is forecasting Macedonia's fiscal deficit at 2.6% of GDP. Our downward GDP revision means we anticipate lower revenue receipts than government estimates. This is combined with our projection for an under-execution of government capital spending.

The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to a stabilisation of the Outlook include adverse political developments that affects governance standards, the economy and/or government policy direction, fiscal slippage or the crystallisation of contingent liabilities that increases risks to the sustainability of the public finances and a widening in the current account deficit that exerts pressure on foreign currency reserves and/or the currency peg against the euro.

The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could lead to an upgrade are an improvement in governance standards and further reduction in political risk, for example through a track record of political stability, implementation of key institutional reforms and/or progress towards EU accession and a medium-term fiscal consolidation programme consistent with a stabilisation of the public debt/GDP ratio. sk/13:34

###

